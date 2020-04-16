Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease blocking the airways of the lungs because of the inflammation, mucus production, tighten of muscles. The general symptoms are coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and/or chest tightness and majorly these symptoms are closely related to the physical activity. There are different types of asthma, exercise-induced bronchoconstriction(EIB), allergic asthma, occupational asthma, childhood asthma. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is also respiratory disease which causes obstructions and difficulty in breathing, the primary cause of COPD is tobacco smoking and chemical flumes, dust, air pollution are minor causes of the disease. Major symptoms are long lasting cough, mucus that comes out along with cough, shortness of breath.

The world COPD and asthma drugs market is expected to reach $50,359 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD, increase in world ageing population, technological advancement in the treatment of asthma and COPD, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness play a pivotal role in the growth of the global COPD and asthma drug market. Stringent government regulatory requirement for the approval of COPD and asthma drug, patent expiry of branded hamper the market growth.

The world asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented based on disease and medication class and geography. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into COPD and asthma. Based on medication class, the world asthma and COPD drug market is segmented into combination products, short acting beta agonists (SABA), long acting beta agonists (LABA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), leukotriene antagonists (LTA), anticholinergics and others. And geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis AG., Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories., Boehringer Ingelheim., AstraZeneca., Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries., Vectura Group, Pfizer

Most important Disease of Asthma and COPD Drugs covered in this report are:

COPD and Asthma

Most important Medication Class of Asthma and COPD Drugs covered in this report are:

Combination Drugs

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Anticholinergics and Others

