The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,622 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $4,569 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Patient portfolios are managed by software termed as oncology information systems across the healthcare settings, such as clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories.

In addition, this software are used to predict treatment outcomes, plan the patient’s treatment accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information among the overall healthcare organizations. These advantages improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients. Oncology information systems help physicians and surgeons to choose the most appropriate therapy to improve the survival rate of the cancer patients. The availability of a variety of cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and presence of huge cancer population base are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Some of the key players of Oncology Information Systems Market:

Accuray Incorporated,Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.,Cerner Corporation,CureMD Corporation,Elekta AB,Flatiron Health, Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,McKesson Corporation,RaySearch Laboratories AB,Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth.

Use of oncology information systems to treat rare cancer and further improvements in the technology by use of artificial intelligence are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, dearth of healthcare IT professionals and high costs associated with oncology information systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global oncology information systems market is segmented based on product & service, application, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further divided into patient information systems and treatment planning systems, while the services segment includes consulting/optimization services, implementation services, and maintenance services.

The market is studied across applications such as radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital & oncology clinic and research center. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Oncology Information Systems market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Oncology Information Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

