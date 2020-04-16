How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Ceramicmatrix-composite Market Key Strengths Analysis 2019-2041

A recent market study on the global Ceramicmatrix-composite market reveals that the global Ceramicmatrix-composite market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Aviation
Rolls-Royce PLC.
COI Ceramics Inc.
SGL Group
United Technologies
Ceramtec
Lancer Systems
Coorstek Inc.
Applied Thin Films, Inc.
Ultramet
Composites Horizons
Starfire Systems Inc.
Graftech International Ltd. (Fiber Materials Inc.)
Pyromeral Systems
3M
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Oxide/Oxide
SiC/SiC
Carbon/Carbon
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Energy
Electrical & Electronic
Aerospace & Defense
Medical
Others
