This market intelligence report on Transaction Monitoring market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Transaction Monitoring market have also been mentioned in the study.

With an increase in the number of banking transactions and facility of online banking, need to have advanced analytics is rising to secure the financial transactions and business activity effectively. This factor is driving the transaction monitoring market. Also, an urge to manage entire KYC profiles in all industries is also responsible for driving the growth of the transaction monitoring market. Moreover, an increase in the introduction of digitization and other smart solutions to ease the financial business is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the transaction monitoring market.

The reports cover key developments in the transaction monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from transaction monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for transaction monitoring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the transaction monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the transaction monitoring market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Bae Systems

ComplyAdvantage.com

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

FIS

Oracle Corporation

Refinitiv

Software AG

