Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Digital Transformation Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2025

The latest report on the Digital Transformation market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Digital Transformation market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Digital Transformation market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Digital Transformation market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Transformation market.
The report reveals that the Digital Transformation market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Digital Transformation market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Digital Transformation market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Digital Transformation market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Key Segments Covered
-
By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare
-
Type
-
Solution
-
Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)
-
Connected Billing Solution
-
Connected Healthcare Information System
-
CRM Solution
-
ERP Solution
-
Collaboration Tools
-
Remote Patient Monitoring
-
-
Service
-
Customer Application Development
-
Wearable Device & Smartphone App
-
Cloud-Based
-
Big data Analytics
-
Healthcare Mobility
-
-
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
-
Consulting
-
Integration Service
-
-
-
- End User
- Clinic
- Government Hospital
- Specialty Hospital
- General Hospital
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Other
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Other
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Other
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other
Key Companies
-
IBM Corporation
-
GE Healthcare Limited
-
Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.
-
Accenture PLC
-
AT&T Inc.
-
CGI Group Inc.
-
Syntel Inc.
-
Deloitte Consulting LLP
-
Siemens Healthcare
-
Hitachi Medical Corporation
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
-
Ziehm Imaging GmbH
-
Samsung Medison
Important Doubts Related to the Digital Transformation Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Digital Transformation market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Digital Transformation market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Digital Transformation market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Digital Transformation market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Digital Transformation market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Digital Transformation market
