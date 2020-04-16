Coronavirus threat to global Good Growth Opportunities in Polycarbonate Resins Market

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Polycarbonate Resins market. Research report of this Polycarbonate Resins market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

market players to invest heavily in R&D activities and develop sustainable bio-based polycarbonate resins that are based on plant-derived isosorbide. For instance, in 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced the launch of bio-based polycarbonate resin ‘Durabio’.

In comparison to the conventional polycarbonate resin, these new grade variants boast high transparency and crack resistance. This grade has further broadened the applications of polycarbonate resins in optical films, cosmetic bottles, touch screens, and interior as well as exterior parts of automobiles.

Building & construction industry continues to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in East Asia and Europe, whereas in North America, the market is prominently upheld by the application in the automotive industry. The electrical & electronics industry in developing regions, such as South East Asia and Oceania, will continue to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in the years to come.

