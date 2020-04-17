The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2025

Analysis Report on Automotive Drive Shafts Market

A report on global Automotive Drive Shafts market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Drive Shafts Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Drive Shafts market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Drive Shafts market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Automotive Drive Shafts market segment by manufacturers include

Some of the key players operating in the automotive drive shafts market across the globe are, GKN PLC. (U.K.), American Axle Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S), Xuchang Yuangdong (U.S.), Neapco Holdings, LLC. (U.S.) and The Timken Company (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive drive shafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Shaft Type

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, by Position Type

Front Wheel Drive Shaft

Rear Wheel Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France RoE (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific India Japan China RAPAC (Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E South Africa RMEA (Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America (RLATAM)



