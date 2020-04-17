Our agency started with a desire to help cannabis businesses leverage the power of the internet to help more customers. We use our digital marketing expertise to help cannabis brands reach more people locally, nationally and globally. With many restrictions on how cannabis brands can market their company, we know exactly how to get you the most exposure possible for your business. Whether you are dispensary or delivery service who is just getting started or veteran brand that is ready to go to the next level. We can help you grow.

We work with all kinds of businesses in the cannabis industry. No matter what your goals are we can help.

Dispensaries

We help dispensaries drive more foot traffic and increase their patients. In the competitive dispensary industry it’s important to market your business effectively. We aren’t your average SEO company. We specialize in marijuana seo for dispensaries.

Delivery Services

If you are a local delivery service who wants to scale their operations and get ahead of the competition you are in the right place.We help weed delivery businesses get more calls.

Retail

Whether you a retail shop or online store we can help you increase product sales. By targeting key terms and brands we can help you bring in customers who want to buy.

Laboratories

With regulations rising and fears over fake products at an all time high. Testing is very important. If you want to increase business to your laboratory SEO is the way to go.

Breeders

Do you have some amazing strains the world should know about? Let us help you get the word out and grow your brand.

Cultivators

We can help you reach your market and get the word out about you facilities and products.

MEDICATED MARKETING LLC

[email protected]