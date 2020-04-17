Global MEMS Foundry Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the MEMS Foundry Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global MEMS Foundry Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

A MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) is a small miniature machine with both mechanical and electronic components and physical dimensions ranging from several millimeters to less than one micrometer. The MEMS Foundry offers the flexibility to use substrate materials like silicon-on-insulator (SOI), Gallium arsenide (GaAs), glass, silicon, quartz, and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-wafers. MEMS Foundry removes the need for customers to use multiple suppliers. At the foundry, the market players offer services with high quality and reliability: prototyping, advanced process development, and low to medium volume manufacturing. MEMS foundry helps in: Metal liftoff processing, Polyimide Processing, and Suspended membrane fabrication, among others.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.

– GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. Inc.

– IMT Foundry

– ROHM CO., LTD.

– Silex Microsystems

– Sony Corporation

– STMicroelectronics

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

– Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

– X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

The global MEMS Foundry is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MEMS Foundry Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

MEMS foundry helps in the reduction of capital requirement, minimizes the time and cost of MEMS by offering standardized wafer manufacturing and production benefits, such as economy of scale, and thus, expected to drive the growth of MEMS foundry outsourcing market during the forecast period. The pure-play MEMS foundries experienced a considerable increase in the past few years; however, the major part of the MEMS foundry outsourcing market is still captured by the Integrated Database Management System (IDMs). The continuous decline in MEMS average selling prices (ASPs) has also forced many IDMs to enter in the market of MEMS foundry outsourcing. Such as, in 2016, Bosch rented its 8″ fab to the fabless MEMS manufacturers. The IDMs have a competitive advantage over the fabless and fab light MEMS players, as they have a high proprietary learning curve in MEMS design or outlet. Moreover, IDMs are also benefited from the economy of scale, particularly from the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) MEMS.

The global MEMS foundry market is segmented on the basis of MEMS type, process, and end-user. Based on MEMS type, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, MEMS Microphone, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into: Film Deposition, Metal Deposition, Thermal, Wafer Bonding, Etch processes, Wet processes, and Wafer level packaging. Based on end-user, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global MEMS Foundry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The MEMS Foundry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on the MEMS Foundry Market

How much revenue will the MEMS Foundry market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which type of MEMS Foundry is likely to gain the maximum market share by 2027?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall MEMS Foundry market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the growth of the global MEMS Foundry market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global MEMS Foundry market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements being witnessed in the global MEMS Foundry market?

