Summary of Market:

The Global corporate secretarial services market accounted to US$835.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,440.5 Mn by 2025

Pune, April 17,2020 – Business diversity is one of the major concerns hovering around the globalization of any organization. For any company to tap larger international markets, understanding the local needs and requirements of the consumer becomes highly crucial. An internal team of experts from the company might not be well acquainted by the demographics of the particular region that the company aims to tap for future business. Geographies around the globe are characterized by high regional diversities with respect to various facts such as demands of the customer, disposable incomes of the consumer, governmental legislations in the region, the percentage of the youth population, percentage of literacy in the region, and some cultural deviations.

The corporate secretarial service firms also help in providing the feedbacks and expert insights on how to improvise on the efficiency of the business operations. Further, these firms provide customized and personalized services in order to meet the specific requirements of the clients. Availing the corporate secretarial services offers the end customers with the opportunity of gaining the knowledge and expertise of highly qualified personnel, without the need to hire and train in-house secretaries. This helps in saving the training & development related costs and improves the efficiency of business functions.

The global corporate secretarial services market has been segmented on the basis of service type and end user. For the corporate secretarial services market, some of the widely used services have been broadly segmented into company & subsidiaries formation, compliance services, statutory record maintenance, corporate housekeeping, share capital assistance, advice & assistance, and others. Further, the corporate secretarial services market has been segmented on the basis of end-users into listed companies, private firms, charity, and others. The analysis for corporate secretarial services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) is also provided in the corporate secretarial services market report.

The top companies operating in the corporate secretarial services market TMF Group, PwC, Deloitte, Mazars, KPMG, MSP Secretaries, Luther Corporate Services Pte Ltd., Tricor Group, Ernst & Young, and Ecovis among others. Various other companies operating in the corporate secretarial services market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the corporate secretarial services market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

