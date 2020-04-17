Erythropoietin (EPO) is produced by the kidney and used to make red blood cells. Erythropoetin-stimulating agents are used often for people with long-term kidney disease and anemia.

Factors driving the market growth includes, rising burden of anemia, anemia induced due to cancer, end stage renal disease and HIV treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2013, it was projected that pregnant women (38%), non-pregnant women (29%), children (43%), and women of reproductive age (29%) suffer from anemia, resultant to 496 million non-pregnant women, 273 million children, and 32 million pregnant women, globally. However, adverse side effects such as, high blood pressure, swelling, and fever may impede the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Amgen Inc.

2. BioSidus

3. Biocon Limited

4. Celltrion Inc.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7. Johnson and Johnson

8. Pfizer Inc.

9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market can be classified as epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, darbepoetin alfa, and other types On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cancer, renal disorders, anti-retroviral treatment, neural diseases, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market in these regions.

