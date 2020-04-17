Coronavirus’ business impact: Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028

The latest report on the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market.

Industries are considered one of the major sources of sludge. About 40% of the sludge produced globally is industrial sludge. The pace of industrialisation is accelerating rapidly. The increase in the number of industries globally, especially in the emerging economies of Asia and the Middle East will lead to an increase in sludge production from the industrial sector. The waste produced cannot be directly dumped in water bodies or on land. Due to stringent government regulations, companies are striving to decrease toxicity in industrial sludge, thereby boosting the demand for sludge treatment chemicals. The government has established various standards for the treatment of sewage sludge that could be applied to agricultural soil. It has also been made mandatory for the commercial sector to inculcate sustainable development as part of the corporate plan. This has also been a result of lack of fresh water. Over the last few decades, the rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has resulted in severe water stress across the globe. Other than water purification, governments across the world have also increased their focus on water reusability.

Demand for ferric and polyferric sulphate to face a major setback due to new non-chemical technologies

Non-chemicals methods such as filters and membranes are growing at a faster rate as compared to the use of chemicals, especially for municipal sludge treatment plants, as the former is more hygienic and creates less pollution. The use of membrane bioreactors can eliminate the cost of tertiary treatment. The increased awareness and concerns towards climate change and more sustainable products may shift consumer demands towards water treatment technologies with lower chemical consumption, and this may have a negative impact on the ferric sulphate and polyferric sulphate market in the coming years.

