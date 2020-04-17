The latest study on the Flavored and Functional Water market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Flavored and Functional Water market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Flavored and Functional Water market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Flavored and Functional Water market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Flavored and Functional Water market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

market dynamics including the drivers, restraints, trends and recent developments have been captured throughout the report in industry overview section. The flavored and functional water market for the major countries in each of the four geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World includes historical and forecasted market sizes (2010-2019), in terms of value. North America covers the scenario in the U.S. Europe region covers the scenario of the U.K., Germany, Italy and France. Asia-Pacific region highlights the flavored and functional water market in Japan, India and China. The competitive scenario section of the flavored and functional water market report includes the positioning of different companies on the basis of their geographical presence and number of brands they offer in the flavored and functional water market. It also includes the positioning of major markets (countries) on the basis of their per capita expenditure on flavored and functional water and expected growth rates.

Some of the major companies operating in Flavored and Functional water are Hint Water, Nestle Water, Herbal Water, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company and Groupe Danone, New York Spring Water, Kraft Foods, Balance Water Company and Sunny Delight Beverage Company. These companies offer multiple brands in the market such as Aquafina FlavorSplash, Ayala’s Herbal Water, Dasani Drops, Nestle Pure Life and Mizone.

COVID-19 Impact on Flavored and Functional Water Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flavored and Functional Water market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flavored and Functional Water market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

