(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2020

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Retinopathy market. A detailed picture of the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Diabetic Retinopathy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Diabetic Retinopathy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Diabetic Retinopathy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs in people who have diabetes. It causes progressive damage to the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. It is a major cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults. Diabetic retinopathy is classified into two types, Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).

Pipeline Development Activities

1. A study conducted by Klein et al. titled “Epidemiology of proliferative diabetic retinopathy,” shows that in the US, the prevalence of PDR in diabetic patients was 22.7%. The prevalence in younger male and female was 24.4% and 20.9%, respectively. The study also shows that the prevalence of PDR in the older-onset group who takes insulin was 13.8% and who does not take it was 2.9%.

2. A study conducted by Tomas et al. titled “IDF Diabetes Atlas: A review of studies utilizing retinal photography on the global prevalence of diabetes-related retinopathy between 2015 and 2018,” stated the prevalence of PDR in type 1 diabetes was 3.3% (range: 0–13%) and in type 2 diabetes it was 0.6% (0.31–1.5%).

3. As per the study conducted by Yau et al. titled “Global Prevalence and Major Risk Factors of Diabetic Retinopathy,” the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in diabetic subjects aged 20–79 years was 7.24/100. Also, the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in type 1 and type 2 diabetes was 38.48/100 and 6.92/100, respectively.

Key companies are working on this disease that are given below:-

1. Genentech Pharma Co.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co.

3. Novartis Pharma Co.

Name of drugs covered that are given below:-

1. Eylea (aflibercept)

2. Brolucizumab

3. Emixustat HC

