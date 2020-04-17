How Coronavirus is Impacting Torque Sensors Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2032

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Torque Sensors market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Torque Sensors market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study suggests that the global Torque Sensors market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Torque Sensors market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Torque Sensors market study ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Torque Sensors market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Torque Sensors market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Torque Sensors market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Torque Sensors market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Torque Sensors market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Torque Sensors market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Mechanical Configuration

By Application

By Region

On the basis of product type, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Rotary Torque Sensor

Reaction/ Static Torque Sensor

Optical Torque Sensor

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor

Other – Magnetoelastic Torque Sensor

Of these, the rotary torque sensor segment accounted for the highest value share of the global torque sensor market in 2014. The global torque sensor market is mainly driven by factors such as emerging applications of torque sensors, rising demand for precise torque measurement technology, and high demand from the automotive application segment. Major trends observed in the global torque sensor market include the development of non-contact & wireless sensors, growing adoption of quality standard specifications (such as ISO 9000), and strict government regulations related to machine safety in developed countries.

The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of mechanical configuration and evaluates the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of mechanical configuration, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Shaft Style

Flange Style

Of the above segments, in terms of value, the flange style segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Other – Oil & Gas

Of these, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to contribute highest revenue to the global torque sensor market as compared to the other application segments. However, despite being the largest contributor to the global torque sensor market, the segment is expected to expand at a slower CAGR as compared to the other application segments

Leading market participants are focusing more on the development of innovative products in order to offer advanced solutions to their customers. For example, in June 2013, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., launched Wireless F/T for up to six ATI multi-axis force/torque transducers, which can be powered by internal battery as well as an external power source

The report also analyzes the market across various key regions and evaluates market size in terms of value for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Of the aforementioned segments, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 31.9% value share of the overall market by the end of 2015 and it is expected to remain dominant through 2021. However, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report on the global torque sensor market profiles key market players, including ABB Ltd., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Crane Electronics Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, HBM GmBH, Sensor Technology Ltd., and Datum Electronics Limited.

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Torque Sensors in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Torque Sensors market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Torque Sensors market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Torque Sensors market?

