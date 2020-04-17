Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Excipients Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2029

The global Excipients market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Excipients market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Excipients market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Excipients market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Excipients market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Product Segment Analysis

Polymers MCC HPMC Ethyl cellulose Methyl cellulose CMC CroscarmelloseSodium Povidone(binders) Crosspovidone(disintegrants) Pregelatinized starch Sodium starch glycolate Polyethylene glycol Acrylic polymers Others

Alcohol Glycerin Propylene glycol Sorbitol Mannitol Others

Minerals Calcium phosphate Calcium carbonate Clay Silicon dioxide Titanium dioxide Others

Gelatin

Sugar & Other Lactose Sucrose Maltitol Glucose Others



Excipients Market – Route of Administration Analysis

Oral Tablets Capsules (Hard & Soft) Liquids and Semisolids

Tropical

Parenteral

Others

Excipients Market – Function Analysis

Fillers & Diluents

Disintegrants

Binders & Adhesives

Lubricants & Glidants

Flavors & Sweeteners

Viscosity Agents

Film Coating

Controlled Release

Others

Excipients Market – Country Analysis

Latin America Mexico Central America Brazil Argentina Caribbean Colombia Chile Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Excipients market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Excipients market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Excipients Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Excipients market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Excipients market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

