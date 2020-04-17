(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Insight, 2020

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market. A detailed picture of the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors.With the exception of paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, which causes an acute neuropathy that emerges either during or shortly after infusion, the onset of CIPN is usually delayed and appears to depend on the total cumulative dose.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) treatment.

treatment. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

According to DelveInsight, total incident population of CIPN in the 7MMwasobserved to be 1,620,982 in the 7MM for the study period, i.e. 2017–2028.

in the 7MM for the study period, i.e. 2017–2028. DelveInsight’s estimates show higher incidence of CIPN in the United States followed by Japan. In the US, 577,592 incident cases of CIPN found in 2017.

incident cases of CIPN found in 2017. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom, and France in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of nearly 81,448 in 2017.

had the incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom, and France in 2017. On the other hand, had the incident population of nearly in 2017. According to DelveInsight, majority of the CIPN cases is caused by the platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents such as oxaliplatinandcisplatin,followed by taxane agents.

Key companies are working on CIPN that are given below:-

Solasia/PledPharma

WEX Pharmaceuticals

ESTEVE Pharma

Name of drugs covered that are given below:-

SP-04(PledOx)

Tettrodtoxin or TTX

E-52862

