(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Bullous Pemphigoid Pipeline Insight, 2020

Bullous Pemphigoid Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Bullous Pemphigoid market. A detailed picture of the Bullous Pemphigoid pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Bullous Pemphigoid treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Bullous Pemphigoid commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Bullous Pemphigoid pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Bullous Pemphigoid collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Bullous Pemphigoid (BP) is a chronic, inflammatory, subepidermal, blistering disease. It usually presents with generalized crops of tense, pruritic cutaneous blisters, and mostly affects the old age people. In up to 20% of cases, BP may initially exhibit a non-bullous phase categorized by eczematous, excoriated, urticaria-like or nodular lesions, which may last weeks, months, or irregularly remain the sole clinical manifestation.

If untreated, it can persist for months or years, with periods of spontaneous remissions, exacerbations and it could be fatal, particularly in patients who are undiagnosed. The blisters develop on areas of skin that often flex, such as the lower abdomen, upper thighs, or armpits. The drugs reported in the literature that causes bullous pemphigoid-like eruptions, include diuretics, such as furosemide and spironolactone, NSAIDs, amoxicillin, PD1/PD-L1 inhibitors, gliptins, and TNF-alpha inhibitors. It is associated with high morbidity and mortality, with the commonest cause of death being opportunistic infections from prolonged immunosuppression. In this disease, both sexes are similarly affected.

Request for :- Free sample page

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Bullous Pemphigoid treatment.

treatment. Bullous Pemphigoid key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Bullous Pemphigoid market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

Also, a growing body of reports evident a remarkable trend of increased incidence of BP, showing a 1.9 to 4.3 fold rise over the past two decades. The highest incidences of BP occur in the population older than 80 years of age, i.e., 150–300 cases per million people.

As per Brick et al., incidence of BP in the US is comparable to that found in Europe. However, the mortality rate of BP is lower in the US than Europe.

Overall estimated incidence of BP is 21.7 cases per million persons per year during 2000–2005 period for three French regions, Haute-Normandie, Limousin, and Champagne-Ardennes, which is about threefold higher than the incidence estimated during the 1986–1992 period according to Pascal Joly et al. [2012]

Based on health insurance data analysis, the prevalence of BP has recently been estimated as 259 per million population in Germany (Hubner et al., 2014.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

Nihon Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Akari Pharmaceuticals

Name of drugs covered that are given below:-

Kenketsu GLOVENIN-I(NPB-01)

Bertilimumab

Coversin

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Bullous Pemphigoid

3. Bullous Pemphigoid Current Treatment Patterns

4. Bullous Pemphigoid – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

6. Bullous Pemphigoid Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Bullous Pemphigoid Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Bullous Pemphigoid Discontinued Products

13. Bullous Pemphigoid Product Profiles

14. Bullous Pemphigoid Key Companies

15. Bullous Pemphigoid Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Bullous Pemphigoid Unmet Needs

18. Bullous Pemphigoid Future Perspectives

19. Bullous Pemphigoid Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

Related Reports-