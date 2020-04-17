(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020

Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Fragile X Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Fragile X Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Fragile X Syndrome treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Fragile X Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Fragile X Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Fragile X Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) also known as Martin-Bell Syndrome, was first described in 1943 by Martin and Bell as a form of intellectual disability (ID) following an X-linked inheritance pattern. Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) is a genetic disease due to a CGG trinucleotide expansion, named full mutation (greater than 200 CGG repeats), in the fragile X mental retardation 1 gene locus Xq27.3; which leads to an hyper-methylated region in the gene promoter therefore silencing it and lowering the expression levels of the fragile X mental retardation 1, a protein involved in synaptic plasticity and maturation.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Fragile X Syndrome treatment.

treatment. Fragile X Syndrome key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Fragile X Syndrome market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

The symptom presentation and more severe impairments are commonly reported in males than females. In 2017, there were 40,102 cases of FXS in males and 27,552 prevalent cases in females in the US and as per DelveInsight’s analysts assessments , in both the genders, same trend is seen in all the countries of 7MM.

cases of FXS in males and prevalent cases in females in the US and as per , in both the genders, same trend is seen in all the countries of 7MM. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of FXS, followed by France.

The age-specific cases were divided into 0-11, 12-17, 18 and above years of age. As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2017, 29,463 cases belong to 0-11 years of age.

The most prevalent cases of FXS were recorded in the United States with 67,654 cases in 2017.

The prevalent population of FXS in Japan had 12,645 cases in 2017.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Confluence Pharmaceuticals

Tetra Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

Cannabidiol

Acamprosate

BPN14770

OV101

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Fragile X Syndrome

3. Fragile X Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns

4. Fragile X Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Fragile X Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Fragile X Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Fragile X Syndrome Discontinued Products

13. Fragile X Syndrome Product Profiles

14. Fragile X Syndrome Key Companies

15. Fragile X Syndrome Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Fragile X Syndrome Unmet Needs

18. Fragile X Syndrome Future Perspectives

19. Fragile X Syndrome Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

