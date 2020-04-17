This report studies the Resistant Dextrin market, resistant dextrin is a new generation dietary fiber made from major ingredient natural starch. Comparing to other dietary fiber product, resistant dextrin has better characteristics: PH and heat stable?High digestive tolerance, lower glycemic index, lower insulin index, low calorie, prevent tooth decay?neutral taste?can be added into any food.Resistant dextrin can be used in health foods, flour products, meat products, dairy products, beverages, confections, wine, seasonings, frozen food and other fields

The global Resistant Dextrin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

? 85.0% (? Type)

? 90.0% (? Type)

? 95.0% (? Type)

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.)

L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P)

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Supplements

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

