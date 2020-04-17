In 2017, the global Digital Thread market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.6% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Digital Thread market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Thread market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Type

System Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Thread in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Thread are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

