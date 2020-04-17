COVID-19: Potential impact on Footwear Market Company Profiles Analysis by 2027

The latest study on the Footwear market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Footwear market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Footwear market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Footwear market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Footwear market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Footwear Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Footwear market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Footwear market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market based on product type which includes athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The global athletic footwear market is further segmented into running and cross training/tennis shoe, soccer/football shoe, golf shoe, basketball shoe, hiking shoe, baseball shoe and others. The global non-athletic footwear market is classified into casual footwear, dress evening footwear, military boots, lite hiking outdoor sandal and others. On the basis of end use, the footwear market is subdivided into men’s footwear, women’s footwear and kids footwear. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into rubber, plastic and others. Additionally, based on distribution channel, the footwear market has been classified into online channels, shoe stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, textile retailers, and departmental stores. Furthermore, the global footwear market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Global Footwear Market: Competitive Overview

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), New Balance Inc. (U.S.), Asics Corp.(Japan), Bata Limited (Canada), Deichmann SE (Germany), Skechers USA, Inc. (U.S.), The Aldo Group Inc. (Canada), VF Corp.(U.S.), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Jack Wolfskin (Germany), Sympatex Technologies GmbH (Germany), Polartec, LLC (U.S.), Kathmandu Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.).

Global footwear market: by product type

Athletic footwear

Running and cross training/tennis shoe,

Soccer/football shoe

American football/rugby shoe

Soccer shoe

Golf shoe

Basketball shoe

Hiking shoe

Baseball shoe

Others

Non-athletic footwear

Casual footwear

Dress evening footwear

Military boots

Hunting/fishing boots

Rain boots/galoshes

Winter/snow boots

Rocky military boots

Others

Lite hiking outdoor sandal

Others

Global footwear market: by End Use

Men’s Footwear

Women’s Footwear

Kids Footwear

Global footwear market: by Material

Rubber

Plastic

Others

Global footwear market: by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Shoe Stores

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Independent Retail Stores

Textile Retailers

Departmental Stores

Global footwear market: by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



COVID-19 Impact on Footwear Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Footwear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Footwear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Footwear market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Footwear market? Which application of the Footwear is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Footwear market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Footwear market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Footwear market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Footwear

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Footwear market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Footwear market in different regions

