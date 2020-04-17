LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Nylon 12 Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Nylon 12 market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Nylon 12 market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Nylon 12 market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Nylon 12 market.

Leading players of the global Nylon 12 market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Nylon 12 market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Nylon 12 market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Nylon 12 market.

The major players that are operating in the global Nylon 12 market are: Evonik(DE), Arkema(FR), EMS-Grivory(CH), UBE Industries(JP)

Global Nylon 12 Market by Product Type: Extrusion Grade, Injection Grade

Global Nylon 12 Market by Application: Car Pipeline, Cable Shell, Engineering Applications, PV Industry

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Nylon 12 market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Nylon 12 market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Nylon 12 market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Nylon 12 market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Nylon 12 market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Nylon 12 market

Highlighting important trends of the global Nylon 12 market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Nylon 12 market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Nylon 12 market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Nylon 12 Market Overview

1.1 Nylon 12 Product Overview

1.2 Nylon 12 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Extrusion Grade

1.2.2 Injection Grade

1.3 Global Nylon 12 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Nylon 12 Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Nylon 12 Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Nylon 12 Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Nylon 12 Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Nylon 12 Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Nylon 12 Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Nylon 12 Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Nylon 12 Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Nylon 12 Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Nylon 12 Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nylon 12 Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nylon 12 Industry

1.5.1.1 Nylon 12 Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Nylon 12 Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Nylon 12 Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Nylon 12 Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nylon 12 Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nylon 12 Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Nylon 12 Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nylon 12 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nylon 12 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon 12 Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nylon 12 Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nylon 12 as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nylon 12 Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nylon 12 Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nylon 12 Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Nylon 12 Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nylon 12 Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nylon 12 Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Nylon 12 Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Nylon 12 Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Nylon 12 Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Nylon 12 Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Nylon 12 Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Nylon 12 Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Nylon 12 by Application

4.1 Nylon 12 Segment by Application

4.1.1 Car Pipeline

4.1.2 Cable Shell

4.1.3 Engineering Applications

4.1.4 PV Industry

4.2 Global Nylon 12 Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Nylon 12 Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nylon 12 Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Nylon 12 Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Nylon 12 by Application

4.5.2 Europe Nylon 12 by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Nylon 12 by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 by Application

5 North America Nylon 12 Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Nylon 12 Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Nylon 12 Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 12 Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Nylon 12 Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon 12 Business

10.1 Evonik(DE)

10.1.1 Evonik(DE) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik(DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Evonik(DE) Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik(DE) Nylon 12 Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik(DE) Recent Development

10.2 Arkema(FR)

10.2.1 Arkema(FR) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arkema(FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Arkema(FR) Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Evonik(DE) Nylon 12 Products Offered

10.2.5 Arkema(FR) Recent Development

10.3 EMS-Grivory(CH)

10.3.1 EMS-Grivory(CH) Corporation Information

10.3.2 EMS-Grivory(CH) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 EMS-Grivory(CH) Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EMS-Grivory(CH) Nylon 12 Products Offered

10.3.5 EMS-Grivory(CH) Recent Development

10.4 UBE Industries(JP)

10.4.1 UBE Industries(JP) Corporation Information

10.4.2 UBE Industries(JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 UBE Industries(JP) Nylon 12 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 UBE Industries(JP) Nylon 12 Products Offered

10.4.5 UBE Industries(JP) Recent Development

…

11 Nylon 12 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nylon 12 Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nylon 12 Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

