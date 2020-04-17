LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Float Glass Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Float Glass market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Float Glass market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Float Glass market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Float Glass market.
Leading players of the global Float Glass market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Float Glass market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Float Glass market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Float Glass market.
The major players that are operating in the global Float Glass market are: NSG Group, Xinyi Glass, Kibing-Glass, AGC, Guardian, Saint Gobain, Cardinal, Vitro(PPG), Sisecam, Central Glass, China Southern Glass, China Glass Holdings, Taiwan Glass, Luoyang Glass, Jinjing Group, SYP, Fuyao Group, Qinhuangdao Yaohua, Sanxia New Material, Lihu Group, Jingniu Group, Shahe Glass Group
Global Float Glass Market by Product Type: 5mm
Global Float Glass Market by Application: Architectural Industry, Automotive Industry, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Float Glass market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Float Glass market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Float Glass market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Float Glass market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Float Glass market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Float Glass market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Float Glass market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Float Glass market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Float Glass market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Float Glass Market Overview
1.1 Float Glass Product Overview
1.2 Float Glass Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 <1mm
1.2.2 1mm-2mm
1.2.3 2mm-5mm
1.2.4 >5mm
1.3 Global Float Glass Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Float Glass Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Float Glass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Float Glass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Float Glass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Float Glass Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Float Glass Industry
1.5.1.1 Float Glass Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Float Glass Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Float Glass Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Float Glass Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Float Glass Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Float Glass Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Float Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Float Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Float Glass Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Float Glass Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Float Glass as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Float Glass Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Float Glass Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Float Glass Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Float Glass Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Float Glass Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Float Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Float Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Float Glass Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Float Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Float Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Float Glass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Float Glass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Float Glass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Float Glass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Float Glass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Float Glass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Float Glass by Application
4.1 Float Glass Segment by Application
4.1.1 Architectural Industry
4.1.2 Automotive Industry
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Float Glass Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Float Glass Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Float Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Float Glass Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Float Glass by Application
4.5.2 Europe Float Glass by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Float Glass by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Float Glass by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Float Glass by Application
5 North America Float Glass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Float Glass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Float Glass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Float Glass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Float Glass Business
10.1 NSG Group
10.1.1 NSG Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 NSG Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 NSG Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 NSG Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.1.5 NSG Group Recent Development
10.2 Xinyi Glass
10.2.1 Xinyi Glass Corporation Information
10.2.2 Xinyi Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Xinyi Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 NSG Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.2.5 Xinyi Glass Recent Development
10.3 Kibing-Glass
10.3.1 Kibing-Glass Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kibing-Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Kibing-Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Kibing-Glass Float Glass Products Offered
10.3.5 Kibing-Glass Recent Development
10.4 AGC
10.4.1 AGC Corporation Information
10.4.2 AGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 AGC Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 AGC Float Glass Products Offered
10.4.5 AGC Recent Development
10.5 Guardian
10.5.1 Guardian Corporation Information
10.5.2 Guardian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Guardian Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Guardian Float Glass Products Offered
10.5.5 Guardian Recent Development
10.6 Saint Gobain
10.6.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information
10.6.2 Saint Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Saint Gobain Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Saint Gobain Float Glass Products Offered
10.6.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development
10.7 Cardinal
10.7.1 Cardinal Corporation Information
10.7.2 Cardinal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Cardinal Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Cardinal Float Glass Products Offered
10.7.5 Cardinal Recent Development
10.8 Vitro(PPG)
10.8.1 Vitro(PPG) Corporation Information
10.8.2 Vitro(PPG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Vitro(PPG) Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Vitro(PPG) Float Glass Products Offered
10.8.5 Vitro(PPG) Recent Development
10.9 Sisecam
10.9.1 Sisecam Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sisecam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Sisecam Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sisecam Float Glass Products Offered
10.9.5 Sisecam Recent Development
10.10 Central Glass
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Float Glass Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Central Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Central Glass Recent Development
10.11 China Southern Glass
10.11.1 China Southern Glass Corporation Information
10.11.2 China Southern Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 China Southern Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 China Southern Glass Float Glass Products Offered
10.11.5 China Southern Glass Recent Development
10.12 China Glass Holdings
10.12.1 China Glass Holdings Corporation Information
10.12.2 China Glass Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 China Glass Holdings Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 China Glass Holdings Float Glass Products Offered
10.12.5 China Glass Holdings Recent Development
10.13 Taiwan Glass
10.13.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information
10.13.2 Taiwan Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Taiwan Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Taiwan Glass Float Glass Products Offered
10.13.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Development
10.14 Luoyang Glass
10.14.1 Luoyang Glass Corporation Information
10.14.2 Luoyang Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Luoyang Glass Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Luoyang Glass Float Glass Products Offered
10.14.5 Luoyang Glass Recent Development
10.15 Jinjing Group
10.15.1 Jinjing Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Jinjing Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Jinjing Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Jinjing Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.15.5 Jinjing Group Recent Development
10.16 SYP
10.16.1 SYP Corporation Information
10.16.2 SYP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 SYP Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 SYP Float Glass Products Offered
10.16.5 SYP Recent Development
10.17 Fuyao Group
10.17.1 Fuyao Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Fuyao Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Fuyao Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Fuyao Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.17.5 Fuyao Group Recent Development
10.18 Qinhuangdao Yaohua
10.18.1 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Corporation Information
10.18.2 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Float Glass Products Offered
10.18.5 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Recent Development
10.19 Sanxia New Material
10.19.1 Sanxia New Material Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sanxia New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Sanxia New Material Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Sanxia New Material Float Glass Products Offered
10.19.5 Sanxia New Material Recent Development
10.20 Lihu Group
10.20.1 Lihu Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Lihu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Lihu Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Lihu Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.20.5 Lihu Group Recent Development
10.21 Jingniu Group
10.21.1 Jingniu Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Jingniu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Jingniu Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Jingniu Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.21.5 Jingniu Group Recent Development
10.22 Shahe Glass Group
10.22.1 Shahe Glass Group Corporation Information
10.22.2 Shahe Glass Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Shahe Glass Group Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Shahe Glass Group Float Glass Products Offered
10.22.5 Shahe Glass Group Recent Development
11 Float Glass Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Float Glass Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Float Glass Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
