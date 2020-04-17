The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Retractable Awnings Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2026

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Retractable Awnings market. Research report of this Retractable Awnings market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Retractable Awnings market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Retractable Awnings market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Retractable Awnings market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Retractable Awnings space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Important doubts pertaining to the Retractable Awnings market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Retractable Awnings market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Retractable Awnings market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Retractable Awnings market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Retractable Awnings market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Retractable Awnings market. Some of the leading players discussed

Retractable Awnings market segments covered in the report:

Global Retractable Awnings Market: Cut-Throat Competition Between North America and Europe

As global demand for retractable awnings continues to witness a significant upsurge, volume sales of retractable awnings remain competitive in developed regions of North America and Europe. Albeit, Europe being a shade better in terms of sales of retractable awnings, the North America retractable awnings market is expected to spur at a relatively higher pace, given the increasing number of remodeling expenditure witnessed in the region, particularly in the United States. According to the report of Joint Center for Housing Studies, the house owners in the United States are expected to spend an excess of US$ 330 billion on up gradation of homes and remodeling along with routine maintenance programs, that has presented potential opportunities for installation of retractable awnings, in turn pushing growth of retractable awnings market in the region.

On the other hand, home investment in Europe has played a major role in pushing growth of retractable awnings market across European countries. This can be attributed towards increasing GDP per capita that has given a push to the purchasing power parity of people in Europe. For instance, GDP per capita of Germany reflected an increase of US$ 2300 in 2017 over 2016, a 5.44 percent increase. Likewise, GDP per capita of France was US$ 38,205 in 2016 that increased to US$ 38,578 in 2017, which has translated into increased spending on home expenditure and retractable awnings are not an exception.

Global Retractable Awning Market: High Initial Price to Surface as a Key Growth Deterrent

Retractable awnings are relatively expensive than regular awnings, which makes it essential for the user to purchase retractable awnings from reputed companies and known brands in order to gain price satisfaction. However, high price of retractable awnings has been challenging the growth of the retractable awnings market, given the possibility of probable customer reluctance in purchasing the product. Moreover, replacement of electric sensors becomes essential during adverse weather conditions. The development of mildew and molds on awnings can deter their UV filtration quality as well as potentially damage sensors that could result in additional cost of repair. This factor is expected to challenge the adoption of retractable awnings consequently restraining the growth of the retractable awning market.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

