World coronavirus Dispatch: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2030

key players in the sludge treatment chemicals market are continuously struggling for product development through extensive research and development. Development of odour control products and product differentiation is proving to be a trend in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. Moreover, the reuse of treated sludge in agriculture or as an admixture in cement is anticipated to prove to be a traction in sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented based on type as

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others

Flocculants is expected to contribute maximum share in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is also segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Automotive

Metal processing

Oil and gas

Food and beverages

Chemical

Electronics

Others (paper and pulp, personal care products)

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented into seven key regions on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America holds the largest market position in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. United States is expected to continue be the largest consumer of sludge treatment chemicals in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with maximum CAGR in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. The rapid industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to boost the sludge treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players identified in the sludge treatment chemicals market are

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj.

Ashland Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V

GE Corporation

Ovivo Inc.

SNF (UK) Company

