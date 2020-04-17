The impact of the coronavirus on the Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Idustry 2019-2031

The latest report on the Produced Water Treatment Systems market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Produced Water Treatment Systems market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Produced Water Treatment Systems market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Produced Water Treatment Systems market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market.

the report segments the global produced water treatment system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Stringent environmental norms govern the disposal of produced water in North America, which made the region a dominant regional segment in the global produced water treatment systems market, followed by MEA and Europe. Tertiary treatment segment leads the market for produced water treatment systems in these regions.

Major economies have come together in a drive to make produced water reinjection mandatory in the petroleum industry. In 2014, the petroleum industry generated 201.4 billion barrels of produced water, out of which close to 136.9 billion barrels were discarded, while 65 billion barrels were re-injected into both onshore as well as offshore oil fields. If the trend continues, the volume of produced water will rise to over 340 billion barrel by 2020.

Key players in the industry include, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions ASA, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere, Aquatech international, Frames group, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, Veolia, and Cetco Energy Services.

