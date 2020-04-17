Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Disposable Syringes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global disposable syringes market is estimated to be over US$ 6.5 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Disposable syringes are drug delivery devices that are used in injecting varying dose of drug into the body. The dosage volume is fixed depending on the mediation, thereby, allowing the exact amount of drug to be injected without the possibility of human errors. The global disposable syringes market is driven by technologically advanced products & introduction of new cost effective products in the market, and rise in number of diabetes and chronic diseases patients. Similarly, rising adoption of biologics is anticipated to further contribute to the global disposable syringes market in the coming times. However, high cost related to disposable syringes, and presences of other drug delivery techniques are few of the factors likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Disposable Syringes Market are:

Smiths Medical, Star Syringe Limited, B. Braun Medical Inc., Baxter, TERUMO CORPORATION, Retractable Technologies, BD, Gerresheimer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, and UltiCare among others

Get sample copy of “Disposable Syringes Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/39

Increasing adoption of disposable syringes can be attributed to rising awareness, disposable incomes, and implementation of advanced drug delivery technologies. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic disorders is anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global disposable syringes market between 2019 and 2030. Several organizations have entered into strategic collaborations with manufacturers for research and development of efficient drug delivery techniques. For instance, PharmaJet, the drug-delivery technology company collaborated with the organization, Path, for evaluation of several drug delivery techniques and subsequently develop programs for country level immunization. However, needle stick injuries are one of the major restraining factors affecting the growth of the market. Nurses in hospitals are most likely to suffer from needle stick injuries. According to a study conducted by Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (SUMS) Iran, most of the needle stick injuries are from Hollow-bore needles and most common among nurses.

Major Types of Disposable Syringes Market covered are:

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes (Retractable Safety Syringes, And Non-Retractable Safety Syringes)

Major Applications of Disposable Syringes Market covered are:

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Disposable Syringes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Disposable Syringes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Disposable Syringes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Disposable Syringes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/39

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Disposable Syringes Market Size

2.2 Disposable Syringes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Disposable Syringes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Disposable Syringes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Disposable Syringes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Disposable Syringes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Disposable Syringes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Disposable Syringes Revenue by Product

4.3 Disposable Syringes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Disposable Syringes Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/39

In the end, Disposable Syringes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com