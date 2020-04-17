The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.5 Bn by 2025.

As the green field towers are placed at areas which are slightly away from the human residencies, the concerns around the harmful radiation effects from these towers are eliminated. Also, in the semi-urban as well as rural areas, the placement of the green field towers is more feasible as compared to the rooftop towers as they provide maximum coverage to the area it serves. Advantages such as provisioning maximum coverage, and accommodating more number of tenants on a single tower leading to more revenue generation for the towerco are anticipated to further drive the adoptions of green field towers in the coming years. Also, initiatives from the Government for bringing digitalization in the rural and semi-urban areas is also expected to further boost the market growth. As a result, the green field tower market for the tower placement segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Telecom Tower Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Telecom Tower Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Telecom Tower Market Players:

1. American Tower Corporation

2. Cellnex Telecom

3. China Tower Co. Ltd.

4. Crown Castle International Corp.

5. Indus Tower Ltd.

6. IHS Holding Limited

7. SBA Communication Corporation

8. Telesites S.A.B. DE C.V

9. Telxius (Telefonica S.A.)

10. PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK

Telecom Tower Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Telecom Tower Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Telecom Tower industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Telecom Tower Market.

An exclusive Telecom Tower Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

