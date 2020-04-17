COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Medical Recruitment Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Medical Recruitment market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Medical Recruitment market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Medical Recruitment market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Medical Recruitment market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Medical Recruitment market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Medical Recruitment market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Medical Recruitment market during the assessment period.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Medical Recruitment market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

the demand for healthcare industry recruitment services. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly boosting production, exports and R&D expenditure. This is expected to result in a significant increase in the employment of new workforce in the region, which is expected to drive the medical recruitment market in Western Europe.

Revenue generated by the Western European medical recruitmentmarket is estimated to exhibit a single digit CAGR, and hence, is expected to reach US$ 21,223.0 Mn by 2028. On the basis of vertical, the Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2028. The Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is also expected to exhibit a single digit CAGR. On the basis of candidature, the healthcare professionals segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold approximately 55.6% of market share in 2028.

The medical recruitment market in the U.K. is expected to witness the highest growth in the Western European market owing to an increase in the number of research projects related to healthcare as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Western Europe.

Some popular agencies contributing to the medical recruitment market are Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, CCM Recruitment and IMS Recruitment.

In June 2017, the University of Kentucky Health Care Committee, U.K. approved a US$ 1.5 Bn budget, which includes three projects and a lease for additional space at Turfland Clinic for the fiscal year 2017.

