The Factory Automation Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Factory Automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Factory automation involves a set of technologies and control devices that enhance productivity, as well as the quality of products, while decrease the production cost. Factory automation regulates industrial processes and guarantees consistent, superior-quality results, which in turn has helped it to gain high demand in various industries for qualitative manufacturing. Moreover, it fulfils the demand of mass production in industries attributing to its features such as improved quality, minimal human intervention, and lesser labor expenses, which result in least overall operational cost.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Fanuc Corporation, GE Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the factory automation market is the adoption of IoT and constant improvement in industrial robotics. In addition, demand for safety compliance automation products is further expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the factory automation market in the near future. However, significant capital investments for establishing an error-free automation system is anticipated to pose a big challenge in the growth of the factory automation market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Factory Automation industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, and industry vertical. Based on product, the market is segmented as sensors, controllers, industrial, robots, drives, others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into programmable automation, fixed automation, integrated automation, and flexible automation. Further, the factory automation market based on technology is divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), human machine interface (HMI), Others. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is divided into automotive, food and beverage, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Factory Automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Factory Automation market in these regions

