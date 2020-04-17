This market research report provides a big picture on “Medical Waste Management Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Medical Waste Management Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The global medical waste management market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027.

Medical waste poses a growing problem across the world, jeopardizing the health of patients, staff, workers involved in disposal, and others. The primary reason behind the exponential increase in the volume of medical waste generated can be directly associated with the increasing number of patient admissions across various medical specialties.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as large patient population resulting in increasing number of hospitals admissions, increasing awareness among socioeconomic groups related to the benefits of proper waste management and stringent regulations enforced by governments of the countries in Asia Pacific with respect to appropriate disposal of medical waste byproducts and residues.

Key Players:

Medasend Biomedical, Inc.

• Bondtech Corporation

• Sharps Compliance, Inc.

• Veolia

• Clean Harbors, Inc.

• Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

• Stericycle

• REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

• Republic Services, Inc.

• Waste Management, Inc.

In 2018, the treatment and disposal segment held the largest market share of 40.7% of the medical waste management market, by service type. The consumables segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as treatment and disposal are one of the most crucial steps conducted for discarding hospital generated waste. On the other hand, recycling segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 owing to the majority of the companies working towards developing eco-friendly solutions that includes recycling of medical wastes.

MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Service Type

Collection

Transportation & Storage

Treatment & Disposal

Recycling

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Treatment Type

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Others

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Treatment Site

Onsite

Offisite

Strategic Insights

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global medical waste management market industry. For instance, in April 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. launched the TakeAway Recycle System designed for the safe collection, return transportation and recycling of single-use medical devices. Moreover, in July 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. acquired Citiwaste, LLC to expand it is northeast route-based business operations.

