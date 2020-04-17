Medical tapes & bandages are used in the primary treatment of acute and chronic wounds such as leg ulcers or surgical wounds. Medical tapes & bandages are used to stop hemorrhaging by apply bandages on the wound and prevent infections & other complications. These bandages and tapes aid in healing the wound faster in emergency situations. Medical tapes & bandages are elastic, adhere to the wound and prevents infection.

The growth of the global medical tapes & bandages market can be attributed to rising prevalence of ulcers and increasing number of traumatic or chronic wounds such as foot ulcer, diabetic foot across the globe. Moreover, the rising healthcare awareness and increasing geriatric population are likely to add novel opportunities for the global medical tapes & bandages market over the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Medtronic

3. Cardinal Health

4. Medline Industries, Inc.

5. SmithNephewplc

6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7. Derma Sciences Inc.

8. PAUL HARTMANN AG

9. BSN medical

10. Mölnlycke Health Care AB

North America is expected to dominate the medical tapes & bandages market in the global arena due to the rising prevalence of ulcers, diabetic foot, and surgical procedures in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global medical tapes & bandages market due to increasing focus of manufacturers on establishing new manufacturing units in the region and decreasing usage of traditional wound dressings in India & China.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into medical bandages and medical tapes. By application the market is segmented into surgical wound treatment, ulcer treatment, traumatic wound treatment, sports injury treatment and others. Based on end user, the medical tapes & bandages market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and homecare settings.

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – By Product

3.2.2 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – By Application

3.2.3 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – By End User

3.2.4 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market – Global Analysis

5.1 Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Overview

5.2 Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

6 Medical Tapes & Bandages Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.6 South and Central America

