There is tremendous increase in the use of smart pills in healthcare with wide range of applications such as capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring and drug delivery. Also known as smart medicines, smart pills are ingestible capsules embedded with miniaturized micro-electronics. These pills primarily monitor the compliance of a patient to a prescribed drug regimen. Therefore, patient monitoring has become has become one of the major areas of application in this market. Smart pills are also use for various disease indications such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application, disease indication, and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. Capsule endoscopy is further segmented into small bowel capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, storable capsule endoscopy and others. On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, inherited disorders and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and home healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart pills market based on application, disease indication and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Pills market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of market players focusing on drug delivery and patient monitoring, and emergence of new market players offering innovative solutions in the market. Additionally, FDA approvals received by key players in the market also furnishes the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2017, “Abilify MyCite” smart pill by Proteus Digital Health received FDA approval for its use in US.

In Asia Pacific, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disease and other chronic illnesses along with increasing geriatric population drive the market for smart pills. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various research institutes also determines the growth of the market.

