

Complete study of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market include _Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation, Schott Solar AG, First Solar Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Solar World AG, Sharp Corporation, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Trina Solar Ltd

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic industry.

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment By Type:

, Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment By Application:

Non-residential, Residential

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Overview

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Product Overview

1.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thin Film

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application

4.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Segment by Application

4.1.1 Non-residential

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic by Application 5 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Business

10.1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd

10.1.1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.1.5 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.2 Sun Power Corporation

10.2.1 Sun Power Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sun Power Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sun Power Corporation Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Sun Power Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Schott Solar AG

10.3.1 Schott Solar AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schott Solar AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Schott Solar AG Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schott Solar AG Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.3.5 Schott Solar AG Recent Development

10.4 First Solar Inc

10.4.1 First Solar Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 First Solar Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 First Solar Inc Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 First Solar Inc Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.4.5 First Solar Inc Recent Development

10.5 Canadian Solar Inc

10.5.1 Canadian Solar Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Canadian Solar Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Canadian Solar Inc Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Canadian Solar Inc Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.5.5 Canadian Solar Inc Recent Development

10.6 Solar World AG

10.6.1 Solar World AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Solar World AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Solar World AG Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Solar World AG Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.6.5 Solar World AG Recent Development

10.7 Sharp Corporation

10.7.1 Sharp Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sharp Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sharp Corporation Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sharp Corporation Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.7.5 Sharp Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd

10.8.1 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.8.5 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd

10.9.1 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Products Offered

10.9.5 Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Trina Solar Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Trina Solar Ltd Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Trina Solar Ltd Recent Development 11 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

