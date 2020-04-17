

Complete study of the global Photovoltaics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Photovoltaics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Photovoltaics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Photovoltaics market include _Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Jinko Solar, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd, Trina Solar, Kyocera Corporations, Canadian Solar

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Photovoltaics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Photovoltaics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Photovoltaics industry.

Global Photovoltaics Market Segment By Type:

, Organic, Inorganic

Global Photovoltaics Market Segment By Application:

Residential, Non-Residential

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Photovoltaics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Photovoltaics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Photovoltaics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Photovoltaics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Photovoltaics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photovoltaics market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Photovoltaics Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaics Product Overview

1.2 Photovoltaics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic

1.2.2 Inorganic

1.3 Global Photovoltaics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Photovoltaics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Photovoltaics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Photovoltaics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Photovoltaics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Photovoltaics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Photovoltaics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photovoltaics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Photovoltaics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Photovoltaics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Photovoltaics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Photovoltaics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Photovoltaics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Photovoltaics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Photovoltaics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Photovoltaics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Photovoltaics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Photovoltaics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Photovoltaics by Application

4.1 Photovoltaics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-Residential

4.2 Global Photovoltaics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Photovoltaics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Photovoltaics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Photovoltaics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Photovoltaics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Photovoltaics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Photovoltaics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics by Application 5 North America Photovoltaics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Photovoltaics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Photovoltaics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Photovoltaics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaics Business

10.1 Kaneka Corporation

10.1.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kaneka Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kaneka Corporation Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kaneka Corporation Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.1.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Sharp Corporation

10.3.1 Sharp Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sharp Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sharp Corporation Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sharp Corporation Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.3.5 Sharp Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic Corporation

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Corporation Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Jinko Solar

10.5.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Jinko Solar Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Jinko Solar Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.5.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

10.6 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd

10.6.1 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.6.5 Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Trina Solar

10.7.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Trina Solar Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Trina Solar Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.7.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

10.8 Kyocera Corporations

10.8.1 Kyocera Corporations Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kyocera Corporations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kyocera Corporations Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kyocera Corporations Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.8.5 Kyocera Corporations Recent Development

10.9 Canadian Solar

10.9.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Canadian Solar Photovoltaics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Canadian Solar Photovoltaics Products Offered

10.9.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development 11 Photovoltaics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Photovoltaics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Photovoltaics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

