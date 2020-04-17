The “Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of absorbent glass mat battery market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, application, end user, and geography. The global absorbent glass mat battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading absorbent glass mat battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

The absorbent glass mat battery market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to the advantages such as good electrical reliability and the ability to deep cycle. Also, the easy recyclability of these batteries is another factor fueling market growth. However, the rising preference for other effective alternatives in energy storage space may hamper the growth of the absorbent glass mat battery market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, large storage requirements in data centers offer lucrative growth prospects for key players of the absorbent glass mat battery market in the future.

The global absorbent glass mat battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application, and end user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V and above. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as energy storage, automotive, industrial, UPS, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as OEM and aftermarket.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global absorbent glass mat battery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The absorbent glass mat battery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting absorbent glass mat battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the absorbent glass mat battery market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the absorbent glass mat battery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from absorbent glass mat battery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for absorbent glass mat battery in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the absorbent glass mat battery market.

The report also includes the profiles of key absorbent glass mat battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

C&D Technologies, Inc.

CLARIOS

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Fullriver Battery

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Power Sonic Corporation

Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Universal Power Group, Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

