Global Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 198.4 million in 2017 to US$ 6869.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 55.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The global RPA market for the verticals is fragmented into BFSI, Telecommunications, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. The segmentation is based upon the need for RPA to improve back end and front end business processes. Telecommunications and BFSI cumulatively in the RPA market have acquired the biggest share of almost one-fourth in 2017, followed by Transportation & logistics and healthcare. Telecommunications, particularly the BPOs are the early adopters of RPA. The increase in the demand for the global network the telecom industry is facing many challenges in providing the advanced services to its customers. The issues faced by various companies are handling a huge capacity of data, developing new and advanced services, controlling cost, and focusing on business efficiency; which may hinder the company’s operation, profitability, and focus on the customer.

Robotic Process Automation Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Robotic Process Automation Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Robotic Process Automation Market Players:

1. BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC.

2. WORKFUSION

3. UIPATH

4. THOUGHTONOMY LTD.

5. NICE SYSTEMS LTD.

6. AUTOMATION ANYWHERE INC.

7. SOFTOMOTIVE

8. PEGASYSTEMS INC.

9. REDWOOD SOFTWARE

10. KRYON SYSTEMS

Robotic Process Automation Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Robotic Process Automation Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Robotic Process Automation industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Robotic Process Automation Market.

An exclusive Robotic Process Automation Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Robotic Process Automation Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Robotic Process Automation Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

