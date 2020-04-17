Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Airsoft Guns to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

The presented market report on the global Airsoft Guns market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Airsoft Guns market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Airsoft Guns market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Airsoft Guns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Airsoft Guns market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Airsoft Guns market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Airsoft Guns Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Airsoft Guns market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Airsoft Guns market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The airsoft guns market is a fairly competitive landscape, wherein the leading players, including Tokyo Marui, Colt's Manufacturing Company, and Cybergun, capture 30-35% shares in revenues. Although the global competition landscape of the airsoft guns market remains slightly consolidated at the brim, it also continues to appear highly splintered at the brink, owing to the active presence of a large number of unorganized players. In the backdrop of growing focus on vertical integration and shifting emphasis on the development of innovative and attractive products, the airsoft guns market forerunners are facing the pricing pressure. Intensified focus of regionally leading manufacturers on developing airsoft fields and parks to appeal to a wider pool of leisure sports enthusiasts, is likely to create an influx of opportunities in the airsoft guns market.

Unique strategies hold a competitive advantage in the airsoft guns market. Several leading manufacturers are extending efforts in accurately replicating authentic gun models, which will be available on the market at competitive prices, to capture a broader customer base seeking a realistic live-fire experience. Manufacturers are thus intensifying their focus on the simulation of exact size, weight, and feel of popular gun models. Development of effective relationships with third party online stores and specialty stores that are primarily involved in sales and aftersales of airsoft guns, will establish as a compelling trend among competitors operating in the airsoft guns market.

What are the Key Growth Influencers of Airsoft Guns Market?

The unprecedented growth in the adoption of airsoft guns in the role of firearm trainers over the hard metallic air gun projectiles that cause fatal injuries in some instances have been pacing up gains in the market. As airsoft guns lack the potential to inflict death on human beings, they are witnessing wide traction for amateur-training applications.

Rising number of enthusiastic and adventurous high net worth individuals are increasingly spending on airsoft guns, in line with the growing trend of outdoor team sports. Growing fondness for real shooting simulation sports continue to appeal to a wider pool of Generation X and boomers, who are actively participating in airsoft sports.

Airsoft has garnered substantial prominence as a sport in the United States in the past few decades, with several schools even having airsoft teams as unofficial sport. This growing traction for airsoft sport has been driving the sales of airsoft guns, thereby, rein enforcing the lucrativeness of the market.

Rapidly developing affection over airsoft continues to drive the development of a growing number of airsoft fields across several regions. With organizations turning old houses in ruins and previous training camps into professional airsoft fields and attracting increasing number of new players, future opportunities remain abound for the market players.

In light of growing number of shooting organizations hosting airsoft events, demand for airsoft guns, handguns, rifles, shortgun, and muzzle loading is accelerating at an unprecedented pace.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Airsoft Guns Market

As 3/4th of the overall market size for airsoft guns represents a grey market, which is governed by stringent regulatory framework, it is likely to remain a major limiting factor responsible for restricting the growth prospects of stakeholders in the airsoft guns market.

Trademark conflicts continue to slow down the growth of the market, as several companies have been facing issues while manufacturing accurate replicas of real guns. As finely manufactured airsoft guns are increasingly facing concerns over violation of IP laws, particularly those regarding trademarks, manufacturers continue to struggle for rapid growth.

The popularity of airsoft guns has ballooned among millennial, pointing to a parallel increase in the rate of eye injuries. Growing association between eye injuries and use of airsoft pellets, continues to dampen the lucrativeness of the market.

Airsoft Guns market – Additional Insight

Distributors – At the Forefront in Airsoft Guns Market

Leading market players are increasingly focusing on forming long-term collaborations with various regional distributors, particularly in the non-regulatory areas. Owing to the imposition of stringent regulations in Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and Korea, manufacturers in these regions are targeting well adapted distributors in the western markets, with an objective to widen the customer pool with their near-realistic products.

Manufacturers continue to reap benefits of strengthening relationships with international distributors who screen airsoft guns and other accessories at special serving stores, with main commerce involved within the airsoft domain. As individuals and institutions primarily reply on these stores for both new purchases and post-sales service, they remain the key target of leading distributors in the airsoft guns market.

Research Methodology

An authentic methodology and a holistic approach lay down the foundation of the valuable insights presented in the airsoft guns market for the foreseeable time frame. The report provides in-depth information on the growth prospects of airsoft guns market along with riveting insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Detailed primary and secondary research has been employed to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of airsoft guns market.

Detailed primary and secondary research has been employed to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of airsoft guns market. The report on airsoft guns market has further undergone cross-validation by in-house analysts to ensure the uniqueness of the information published in the report.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Airsoft Guns market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Airsoft Guns Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Airsoft Guns market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Airsoft Guns market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Airsoft Guns market

Important queries related to the Airsoft Guns market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Airsoft Guns market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Airsoft Guns market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Airsoft Guns ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

