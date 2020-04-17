Sales Intelligence Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Sales Intelligence market.

Sales intelligence combines technologies, applications, and practices for collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of information vital to the business from the sales point of view. The methods of integrating analytics have immensely helped in gaining valuable insights. Increased competitions and growing rates of data decay are key factors contributing to the growth of sales intelligence solutions. An increasing number of small & medium enterprises are moving to these platforms for lead generations and sales closure, creating a favorable landscape in the forecast period.

The sales intelligence market is projected to grow profoundly in the forecast period on account of the enhanced focus of enterprises on adopting analytics-based solutions to achieve customer targeting and connect rates. The increasing popularity of data-rich solutions in sales conversion is further propelling the growth of the sales intelligence market. However, complexities associated with maintaining data integrity is a restricting factor for market growth. Nonetheless, automation of the pre-sales process using artificial intelligence and machine learning offers symbolic growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Sales Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Sales Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Sales Intelligence market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DiscoverOrg

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B)

EverString Limited

Infogroup Inc.

InsideView Technologies, Inc.

LeadGenius (MobileWorks, Inc.)

LinkedIn (Microsoft Corporation)

List Partners Inc. (LPI)

RelPro, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The “Global Sales Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Sales Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Sales Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Sales Intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on application, the market is segmented as analytics and reporting, lead management, data management, and others. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Sales Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Sales Intelligence Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Sales Intelligence market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Sales Intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Sales Intelligence Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Sales Intelligence Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Sales Intelligence Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Sales Intelligence Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

