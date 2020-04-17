Detail Analysis of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market with respect to region specific market growth and Top Companies analysis. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented by product into field strength, architecture, application, and end user. On the basis of field strength, the market is segmented into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. The application segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and neurology, musculoskeletal and other applications. The end user segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Top Players:

1.General Electric

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Siemens AG

4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

5. Esaote SpA

6. FONAR

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Aspect Imaging

9. NeuSOFT Technologies

10. Time Medical Holding

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

The report analyzes factors affecting magnetic resonance imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key magnetic resonance imaging manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Magnetic Resonance Imaging” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Magnetic Resonance Imaging” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Magnetic Resonance Imaging” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

