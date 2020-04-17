The Breast Reconstruction Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Breast Reconstruction Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process.

Allergan Plc Mentor Worldwide LLC Sientra Inc. GC Aesthetics PLC POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. Ideal Implant Incorporated Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd. Establishment Labs S.A. Groupe Sebbin SAS

Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Although breast reconstruction does not possess any risk of breast cancer recurrence, a large number of post-operative complications are associated with it. These complications include occurrence of a mass or lump within the reconstructed breast due to the accumulation of clear fluid, pooling of blood near the reconstructed breast, infections, extrusion of the implant, blood clots, implant rupture, obesity, formation of hard scar tissue around the implant, diabetes.

