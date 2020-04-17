Immunofluorescence Assay Market Report Added on theinsightpartners.com with Exclusive Study. Covered All the Segments and Sub Segments, Along With Top Industry Players and Geological Region by 2027.

Immunofluorescence is a technique used for light microscopy with a fluorescence microscope and is used primarily on microbiological samples. This technique uses the specificity of antibodies to their antigen to target fluorescent dyes to specific biomolecule targets within a cell and therefore allows visualization of the distribution of the target molecule through the sample. The specific region an antibody recognizes on an antigen is called an epitope.

The “Global Immunofluorescence assay Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of immunofluorescence assay market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, disease, end user and geography. The global immunofluorescence assay market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading immunofluorescence assay market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market of immunofluorescence assay is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending and growing healthcare spending. However the high rate of diagnostic kits, shortage of skilled labor and chances of cross contamination are expected to impede the market growth.

Top Players:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abcam plc.

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. PerkinElmer Inc.

5. Merck KGaA

6. BD

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

9. Sino Biological Inc.

10. Danaher

The global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented on the basis of type, product, disease and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as micro immunofluorescence, indirect immunofluorescence and direct immunofluorescence. On the basis of product, the global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into antibodies, kits and reagents, labeling dyes and instruments. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers and contract research organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global immunofluorescence assay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The immunofluorescence assay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting immunofluorescence assay market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the immunofluorescence assay market in these regions.

TOC:

INTRODUCTION

1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Immunofluorescence Assay Market – By Type

1.3.2 Immunofluorescence Assay Market – By Product

1.3.3 Immunofluorescence Assay Market – By Disease

1.3.4 Immunofluorescence Assay Market – By End User

1.3.5 Immunofluorescence Assay Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IMMUNOFLUORESCENCE ASSAY MARKET LANDSCAPE

Continued…

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Immunofluorescence Assay” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Immunofluorescence Assay” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Immunofluorescence Assay” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “IMMUNOFLUORESCENCE ASSAY” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

