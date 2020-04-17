The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Breathalyzer Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2025

The presented market report on the global Breathalyzer market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Breathalyzer market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Breathalyzer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Breathalyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Breathalyzer market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Breathalyzer market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Breathalyzer Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Breathalyzer market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Breathalyzer market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Fact.MR research report offers incisive insights into the competitive landscape of the global breathalyzer market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Breathalyzer market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Breathalyzer Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Breathalyzer market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Breathalyzer market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Breathalyzer market

Important queries related to the Breathalyzer market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Breathalyzer market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Breathalyzer market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Breathalyzer ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

