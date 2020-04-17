Margarine is a water-in-fat emulsion, in which tiny water droplets are dispersed uniformly throughout the fat phase. It is widely used spread for flavoring, cooking, and baking. Margarine is rich in vitamin E and sodium. As margarine is deficient in essential micro-nutrients, it is fortified with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and other micro-nutrients. Margarine has become an important part of the western diet. It is also increasingly used as a spread in many Asian countries. The fat content in the vegetable fat spreads and margarines can range from 10 to 90%. The use of margarine as a cooking fat or substitute to butter made from refined vegetable oils has led to high demand for margarine in numerous cuisines around the world.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC., BUNGE LIMITED, CONAGRA BRANDS, INC., EFKO GROUP, FUJI OIL EUROPE, NMGK GROUP, PURATOS, RICHARDSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, VANDEMOORTELE, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

Segmentation by Usage:

Spreadable

Non-spreadable

Segmentation by application:

Bakery

Spreads Sauces and Toppings

Confectionery

Convenience Food

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Margarine market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Margarine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Forecast and analysis of Margarine Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Margarine Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

