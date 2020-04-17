Hydrosols are the natural and pure waters that are produced during the steam distillation of plant materials including flowers, leaves, peels, berries, steam, wood and roots. They are extracted using the same distillation method which is used during the extraction of essential oils. Many aspects can influence the superiority of hydrosol. Each type of hydrosol offers its own unique benefits for human skin. The shelf life of hydrosol is primarily dependent on the type of botanical used to make the product, its pH level, storage conditions and method of distillation. Usually, the average shelf life of hydrosol is about 6 to 8 months, which can be increased by adding preservatives. Effective skin toner, anti-inflammatory, wound healing are some of the properties that are making hydrosol an essential ingredient in cosmetic products. Manufacturers operating in the hydrosols market have the opportunity for fragrance variation by introducing new products for improving their market presence.

Some of the key players of Hydrosol Market:

Aeromatic International LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oil, Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., Hydrosol World Inc., The Mountain Rose Herbs, Eden Botanicals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Neo Essential Oil, The Sope Kitchen Ltd, Green Vally Aromatherapy Ltd.

Type Segmentation:

Rose Geranium Hydrosol

Lavender Hydrosol

Neroli Hydrosol

Rose Hydrosol

Peppermint Hydrosol

Holy Basil (Tulsi) Hydrosol

Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Indirect Sales

Major Regions play vital role in Hydrosol market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

