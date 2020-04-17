Blood Tubing Sets are specifically designed to connect patient with an external system that extracts blood of the patient to the dialyzer and reverts patient’s blood from the dialyzer. It consists of 2 parts, arterial and venous line which are used during dialysis with attached fistula and dialyzer. It has color coded ergonomic clamps and dialyzer connectors with tethered caps that are seal tightly for disposal.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is rising prevalence of chronic kidney failure. For instance, around 3.4 Million patients with chronic kidney failure worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. However, increased risk of infections associated with it will impede the market growth in the review period.

The “Global Blood Tubing Set market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blood tubing set market with detailed market segmentation by, patient type, end users and geography. The global blood tubing set market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blood tubing set market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blood tubing set market is segmented on the basis of patient type, and end users. On the basis of patient type, the market for blood tubing set is segmented into adults and children. Based on end users, the market for blood tubing set is broadly segmented into hospital, specialty clinics and dialysis centers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Nipro, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Bain Medical Equipment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., JMS, Weigao group, Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appiance Co.Ltd., Angiplast

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important type of Blood Tubing Set covered in this report are:

Adults

Children

Most important End Users of Blood Tubing Set covered in this report are:

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Key points from Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLOOD TUBING SETS LANDSCAPE

5. BLOOD TUBING SETS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BLOOD TUBING SETS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BLOOD TUBING SETS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PATIENT TYPE

8. BLOOD TUBING SETS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USERS

9. BLOOD TUBING SETS REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. BLOOD TUBING SETS, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

