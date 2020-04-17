How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Motorcycle Helmets Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2030

The global Motorcycle Helmets market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Motorcycle Helmets market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

competitive landscape of the motorcycle helmets market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive motorcycle helmets market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the motorcycle helmets market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution to the motorcycle helmets market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

The global motorcycle helmets market report has profiled the top players having a global presence such as ARAI Helmets, Bell Helmet, Dainese S.p.A (AGV), Manufacturas Tomas SA, HJC Helmets, Nolan Helmets SpA, Schuberth GmbH, Shark Helmets, Shoei Co. Ltd., and Studds Accessories Ltd.

The motorcycle helmets market is segmented as below.

By Product

Full Face Helmet

Half Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

By Price Points

Low Price (Less than US$ 50)

Medium Price (US$ 50 – US$ 200)

High Price (More than US$ 200)

By Application

On-Road

Off-Road

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Motorcycle Helmets Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Motorcycle Helmets market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Motorcycle Helmets market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

