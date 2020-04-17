Retinal Implants are biomedical microchips formed to favor visual perception to people who have lost vision attributed to degenerative eye diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa and macular degeneration due to growing age.

The Retinal Implant market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increase in prevalence of target diseases, rising geriatric population, growing capability of restoring vision, rising disposable income in developing companies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and its usage for prolonged period of time eliminating the need for another surgery. Nevertheless, lack of medical reimbursements, biocompatibility and long term stability of the material used for devising retinal implants is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Retinal Implant Market Players:

Philips Healthcare

Retina Implant AG

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.

VisionCare Opthalmic Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Vascular

IMI Intelligent Medical Implants AG

Pixium Vision SA

Cicor Management AG

Retinal Implant Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Retinal Implant with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Retinal Implant Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Retinal Implant Market at global, regional and country level.

The Retinal Implant Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Retinal Implant Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

