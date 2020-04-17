The New Report “Enterprise IP Management Software Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Enterprise IP Management Software market is expected to grow US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016. Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. Trademark IP management software type is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of trademarks registered worldwide.

Some of the key players of Enterprise IP Management Software Market:

Anaqua, Inc., Patrix AB, IPfolio, SimpleLegal, Pattsy, FlexTrac, Lecorpio , WebTMS and CPA Global (Patrafee).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Enterprise IP Management Software market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enterprise IP Management Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Enterprise IP Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

